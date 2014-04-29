(Adjusts headline)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Malaysia has hired Kok
Soo Chon, a former director-general at the department of civil
aviation, to lead the international investigation team tasked to
find the cause of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370, the government said on Tuesday.
Other team members are from the U.S. National Transport
Safety Board, Britain's Air Accidents Investigations Branch,
China's Aircraft Accident Investigation Department, France's
Land Transport Accident Investigation Bureau, the Australia
Transport Safety Bureau, aircraft manufacturer Boeing and
British satellite communications company Inmarsat.
The team also has representatives from Singapore and
Indonesia.
"The main purpose of the international investigation team is
to evaluate, investigate and determine the actual cause of the
incident so similar incidents could be avoided in the future,"
Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.
The investigation, he said in a statement, "is not aimed at
apportioning blame or liability with regards to the incident".
The search for Flight MH370, which vanished while flying
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8 with 239 people on
board, has so far failed to turn up any trace of wreckage from
the plane.
Efforts have focused on a vast expanse of water in the
Indian Ocean off the coast of Western Australia. It remains
unclear what caused the Boeing 777 to veer sharply off
course and disappear from radar as it prepared to cross into
Vietnamese airspace.
Malaysia will discuss with other countries involved in the
search, the deployment of equipment with deep sea search
capabilities, the cost of the operation and how best to keep
next of kin informed. It is also verifying reports of potential
wreckage sightings in the Bay of Bengal, the statement said.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ron Popeski)