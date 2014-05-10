By Morag MacKinnon
| HMAS STIRLING NAVAL BASE, Australia
HMAS STIRLING NAVAL BASE, Australia May 10 An
Australian naval vessel carrying an underwater drone involved in
the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 left port on
Saturday on its second mission to scan part of the Indian Ocean
where the longest sonar "ping" was heard over a month ago.
The Ocean Shield is heading to the area where a signal was
first located and heard for some two hours on April 5, about
1,600 km (1,000 miles) northwest of Perth to launch the
Bluefin-21 submersible.
More than two dozen countries have been involved in the hunt
for the Boeing 777 that disappeared from radar shortly after
taking off from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing with 239 people, mostly
Chinese, on board in one of the world's greatest aviation
mysteries.
Weeks of daily sorties have failed to turn up any trace of
the plane, even after narrowing the search to an arc in the
southern Indian Ocean. Batteries on the black box voice and data
recorders have gone flat.
The search had been centred on a 314-square-km (121-sq-mile)
area around the second "ping" located and monitored for about 13
minutes on April 5, and which search authorities identified as
their strongest lead.
With the search of that area complete, the focus is shifting
to the area where the first, and longer, signal was detected the
same day, U.S. Navy Captain Mark Matthews told journalists at a
naval base near Perth.
"What you do is you go look at your best indications and you
pursue them until they're exhausted," he said. "These things
don't happen fast. These searches don't happen on the hours or
days cycle. These happen on the weeks and months cycle."
Australia, China and Malaysia earlier this week pledged not
to give up searching for the plane, even though air and surface
searches for debris have been abandoned.
The Ocean Shield returned to Stirling Naval Base south of
Perth earlier this week after more than a month at sea to
resupply, change crew and perform software modifications and
maintenance on the Bluefin.
The submersible has dived to a maximum depth of 5,005 metres
in its daily 20-hour missions to scan the ocean floor using
sonar, despite being only designed to dive to 4,500 metres,
Matthews said.
With just three weeks left on loan from the U.S. Navy, the
pressure is on about how to proceed and who will pay for the
next phase of the search. The Ocean Shield, which will take
three days to arrive at the search location, is due back in port
by the end of the month.
Last week, Malaysia released its most comprehensive account
yet of what happened to Flight MH370, detailing the route the
plane probably took as it veered off course and the confusion
that followed.
The officials have said the focus will be on 60,000 sq km
(23,000 sq mile) of seabed in the Indian Ocean that could take a
year to search.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)