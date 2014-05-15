SYDNEY May 15 The search for missing Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 hit a fresh snag on Thursday
after it was found the underwater drone at the heart of the
operation had been damaged, forcing what could be another
lengthy delay.
The Australian agency coordinating the search effort, now in
its third month, said communications equipment on the
sophisticated Bluefin-21 drone was damaged on its first day back
after almost two weeks away for maintenance and resupply.
The issue was discovered on Wednesday, the Joint Agency
Coordination Centre (JACC) said, just two hours into the drone's
first mission since returning to the search area in the Indian
Ocean about 1,600 km (1,000 miles) northwest of the west
Australian city of Perth.
"Examination of the communications problem has established
that a hardware defect exists in the transponder mounted on the
Ocean Shield and that a defect may also exist in the transponder
mounted on the Bluefin-21," a JACC statement said, referring to
the Australian naval vessel towing the drone.
"This inhibits the ability of the two devices to communicate
with each other," it said,
The Boeing 777 disappeared on March 8 along with its
239 passengers and crew during a scheduled service between Kuala
Lumpur and Beijing, sparking the most expensive search in
aviation history.
Aerial searches failed to turn up any sign of the plane and
officials are now relying on unmanned submersibles like the
Bluefin-21, which scour the ocean floor using sophisticated
sonar equipment.
Officials have said that it could take a year to search the
60,000 sq km (23,000 sq mile) area where the plane is believed
to have crashed, and questions about how to proceed and how to
split the bill are growing.
Parts to repair the Bluefin drone, on loan from the U.S.
Navy for less than three more weeks, will not arrive in
Australia until Sunday and it will take several days to reach
the search area once repairs are completed.
