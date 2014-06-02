By Siva Govindasamy
| DOHA, June 2
DOHA, June 2 Malaysia Airlines is
stepping up efforts to cut costs to survive, following the
mysterious disappearance of its flight MH370 which has resulted
in the biggest crisis in its 40-year history, a senior executive
said on Monday.
The Boeing 777-200, carrying 239 passengers and crew,
vanished from radar screens on March 8 shortly after taking off
from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing.
Before the disaster management had hoped to break even in
2014 after three years of losses but last month it posted a
record quarterly loss of 443.4 million ringgit ($138 million)
for the three months ended March 31.
The second quarter this year is "a challenge" but the
management wants to implement measures that, if successful,
could enable the airline to break even in 2015, Hugh Dunleavy,
the carrier's director of commercial operations, told Reuters on
the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) in Doha, Qatar.
"I don't think there will be any sacred cows," said
Dunleavy. "Every part of the airline will have to be looked at
very carefully."
Dunleavy declined to comment on suggestions that MAS could
be taken private or that it might sell off its engineering
business, but he added that there were other things that the
airline could do. These included cutting "legacy costs" that
have been in place for "the last 10 to 20 years", he said.
"The world has changed since those costs were implemented.
In those days, the Middle Eastern carriers and low-cost carriers
were non-existent. MH370 has given us the impetus to be far more
vigorous in going after those costs," he said.
The airline will retire the last of its older Boeing 737-400
aircraft by 15 June, replacing them with 737-800s that have
higher fuel efficiency and lower maintenance costs.
The 737-800s are also being worked harder, their average
utilisation increasing from nine hours a day to around 12 hours,
said Dunleavy.
Other operating costs are also being tackled, but Dunleavy
declined to provide more details as these are being finalised.
Media reports in Malaysia have also suggested that the
airline could re-negotiate its catering and ground-handling
contracts.
Industry sources said that MAS could also cut jobs and
freeze wages and bonus payments.
The cargo unit's business model is also being re-assessed,
with the airline possibly selling some freighters if it can find
a buyer.
MAS had planned to order new passenger aircraft, including
Airbus A330s and A350s, before MH370 went missing. That
plan has been put on hold, although the airline could acquire
some A330s on lease to replace ageing Boeing 777-200s, the
sources said.
The airline could also reconfigure the cabin to add more
business class seats to increase revenue yields.
Revenues were hit after the MH370 disaster in part because
the airline stopped all promotional and marketing activity. This
resumed in the first week of May, and forward bookings have
returned to pre-MH370 levels in most markets, said Dunleavy.
Average fare yields, however, remain under pressure due to
competition from other full-service airlines in Asia and the
Middle East, as well as low-cost carriers AirAsia and AirAsia X
in Malaysia.
The airline continues to burn cash but Dunleavy said he
remained confident that management can turn the business round.
"We have to look at the business model that will allow us to
be sustainable over the next 40 years," he said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)