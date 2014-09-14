KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 A Malaysian Airlines (MAS)
flight from Kuala Lumpur to Hyderabad was turned back
on Saturday due to a defect with the plane's auto-pilot system,
the airline said in a statement.
Flight MH198 left Kuala Lumpur at 10:20 p.m. (1220 GMT) on
Thursday and returned at 2:10 a.m., with all passengers and crew
safe.
"The defect did not have any impact on the safety of the
aircraft or passengers, however as a precautionary measure, the
operating captain decided to turn back," said MAS.
The loss-making airline has had a difficult year. Flight
MH370 disappeared in March and Flight MH17 was shot down over
Ukraine in July.
Last month, MAS said it would slash nearly a third of its
20,000 workforce and cut back its global route network as part
of a radical 6 billion ringgit ($1.9 billion) restructuring
following the devastating impact of the two jetliner disasters.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)