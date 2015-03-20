KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 Malaysia Airlines
(MAS) said on Friday the appointment of Christoph
Mueller as its managing director and group chief executive
officer had been brought forward to May 1 from July.
The move will allow Mueller to lead the company's
restructuring efforts and allow appropriate time for the
transition into Malaysia Airlines Bhd, the new company which
will contain the airline's operations from July 2015.
The current CEO, Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, will step down on
April 30 and resume his duties as a non-executive director on
the board, said MAS.
The airline will issue termination letters to employees
affected by the restructuring on June 1, two months later than
the previous date indicated, after obtaining the approval of
sovereign fund Khazanah.
Khazanah took MAS private last year, as part of a 6 billion
Malaysian ringgit ($1.61 billion) restructuring aimed at
returning the carrier to profit within three years.
($1 = 3.7290 ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)