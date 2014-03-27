* Second advanced U.S. P8 Poseidon to join Indian Ocean hunt
* Search flights resume after treacherous weather eases
* Thai, Japanese satellites spot many more objects
* Search area covers some of world's roughest seas
By Matt Siegel and Michael Martina
PERTH, March 28 An air search of the remote
southern Indian Ocean resumed on Friday, seeking to confirm if
hundreds of objects spotted by satellites are debris from a
Malaysian jetliner presumed to have crashed almost three weeks
ago with the loss of all on board.
A Chinese Ilyushin IL-76 took off from Perth before dawn,
heading 2,500 km (1,550 miles) southwest into the search area
where high winds and icy weather had halted flights on Thursday.
The disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines jet,
which vanished from civilian radar screens less than an hour
after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on a routine flight to
Beijing on March 8, has gripped the world and baffled
investigators.
Officials believe someone on board Flight MH370 may have
shut off the plane's communications systems before flying it
thousands of miles off course where it crashed into the ocean in
one of the most isolated and foreboding regions on the planet.
Theories range from a hijacking to sabotage or a possible
suicide by one of the pilots, but investigators have not ruled
out technical problems.
The search zone centres on the latest sightings of possible
wreckage that were captured by Thai and Japanese satellites in
roughly the same frigid expanse of sea as earlier images
reported by France, Australia and China.
"We detected floating objects, perhaps more than 300," Anond
Snidvongs, the head of Thailand's space technology development
agency, told Reuters. "We have never said that the pieces are
part of MH370 but have so far identified them only as floating
objects."
The U.S. Navy said it was sending a second P8 Poseidon
maritime surveillance aircraft to help in the search for the
missing Boeing 777.
"It's critical to continue searching for debris so we can
reverse-forecast the wind, current and sea state since March 8th
to recreate the position where MH370 possibly went into the
water," said Commander Tom Moneymaker, a U.S. 7th Fleet
oceanographer.
The United States has also sent a device that can be towed
behind a ship to pick up faint pings from the plane's black box
voice and data recorders, but time is running out.
"We've got to get this initial position right prior to
deploying the Towed Pinger Locator since the MH370's black box
has a limited battery life and we can't afford to lose time
searching in the wrong area," Moneymaker said.
NEW IMAGES
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which is
coordinating the effort, said it would give details later on the
search after flights were halted on Thursday.
"It's the nature of search and rescue. It's a fickle beast,"
Flying Officer Peter Moore, the captain of an Australian AP-3C
Orion, told Reuters aboard the plane after it turned around
1,000 km (600 miles) from the search zone.
"This is incredibly important to us. The reality is we have
239 people whose families want some information and closure."
The objects spotted by the Thai satellite on Monday were
between 2 metres (6.5 ft) and 16 metres (52 ft) in size and were
in an area around 2,700 km (1,680 miles) southwest of Perth,
Snidvongs said.
The prolonged and so far fruitless search and investigation
have taken a toll, with dozens of distraught relatives of 150
Chinese passengers clashing with police and accusing Malaysia of
"delays and deception".
China has repeatedly voiced its frustration with the efforts
of Malaysia to find the plane. China's special envoy to Malaysia
said on Thursday that Beijing was doing its best to push the
Southeast Asian nation to coordinate the international search
effort, state news agency Xinhua said.
Chinese insurance companies have started paying compensation
to the families of passengers, Xinhua reported separately.
A U.S.-based law firm has said it expects to represent
families of more than half of the passengers in a lawsuit
against the carrier and Boeing, alleging the plane had crashed
due to mechanical failure.
