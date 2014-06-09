By Trinna Leong
| KUALA LUMPUR, June 9
KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 Malaysia has spent a total
of 27.6 million ringgit ($8.6 million) so far on the search for
the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370,
authorities said on Monday, giving a specific cost figure for
the first time.
"The figure of 27.6 million ringgit was only the sum spent
by Malaysian agencies, we do not know how much other countries
spent," Department of Civil Aviation chief Azharuddin Abdul
Rahman told a news conference, saying he was unsure of the cost
breakdown.
The search for MH370, which disappeared carrying 239
passengers and crew on March 8, is already set to be the most
costly in aviation history and spending will rise significantly
as the search expands to a wider swathe of the Indian Ocean off
Australia. Experts have suggested the cost of searching for the
missing jetliner could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.
The search has been dealt setbacks, most recently when
Australian officials said last last month that wreckage from the
aircraft was not on the seabed in the area they had identified,
based on acoustic pings thought to be from the plane's black box
recorders.
Azharuddin said Malaysian officials would travel to
Australia on Tuesday and China later this week to discuss the
latest analysis of satellite and other data being used to refine
the new search area. About two-thirds of the passengers were
Chinese nationals.
Asked where the new search area would be, Azharuddin said he
did not know but that it "will not be very far away from where
the search is now".
"The Australian and Malaysian investigators have done their
analysis and are in the process of exchanging notes with
Inmarsat," he said, referring to the British satellite firm
whose analysis of signals from the plane is the basis for the
current search area.
A Wall Street Journal report on Sunday cited sources as
saying investigators were revising some of their basic
assumptions about the plane's last position and could make an
announcement on the new search area by mid-June.
The search area has already been extended to a 60,000 sq km
(23,000 sq mile) zone that is being surveyed by a Chinese
vessel. It will then be searched by a commercial operator in a
mission expected to start in August and take up to a year, at a
cost of A$60 million ($55 million) or more.
Officials are opening the search operations to bids by
private firms. Malaysia's deputy defence minister, Abdul Rahim
Bakri, said those costs would be shared equally by Malaysia and
Australia.
($1 = 3.1985 ringgit)
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; editing by Stuart Grudgings and Ron
Popeski)