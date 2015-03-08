By Praveen Menon
| KUALA LUMPUR, March 8
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 Prime Minister Najib Razak
said on Sunday Malaysia remains committed to the search for the
missing MH370 jetliner a year after it vanished without trace
and he is hopeful it will be found.
A team led by Malaysia with investigators from various
countries including the United States, Britain, China, France
and Australia is due to release an interim statement on their
inquiry into the cause of the disappearance on Sunday.
The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 disappeared on a
flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 227 passengers and 12
crew on board. It has become one of the greatest mysteries in
aviation history.
"The disappearance of MH370 is without precedent, and so too
is the search - by far the most complex and technically
challenging in aviation history," Najib said in a statement.
"Together with our international partners, we have followed
the little evidence that exists. Malaysia remains committed to
the search, and hopeful that MH370 will be found," he said.
Investigators believe the plane was flown thousands of miles
off course before eventually crashing into the Indian Ocean.
Some of the relatives of those on board have been holding
vigils this weekend to mark the anniversary.
China's foreign minister said on Sunday the search for the
aircraft would not stop and his government would keep providing
whatever help it could to relatives of those on board.
Australia's deputy prime minister said recently the search
could not go on forever, and discussions were under way between
Australia, China and Malaysia as to whether to call off it off
soon.
Malaysia declared the disappearance of the flight an
accident in January, clearing the way for the airline to pay
compensation to victims' relatives, but insisted that the search
for the jetliner would go on.
In a separate statement, Malaysia Airlines said it held a
private gathering to remember the 13 employees lost when flight
MH370 disappeared.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina in Beijing; Editing by
Robert Birsel)