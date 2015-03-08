* Year after plane vanishes, mystery remains
* Malaysia PM say still hopeful plane will be found
* Relatives hold vigils, scuffles in Beijing
* China says search won't stop
(Adds details from interim report)
By Siva Govindasamy and Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 Prime Minister Najib Razak
said on Sunday Malaysia remained committed to the search for the
missing MH370 jetliner a year after it vanished without trace,
and a report by international investigators offered no new clues
as to its fate.
A 584-page interim report into the disappearance of the
Boeing 777-200ER provided details on how radars had
tracked the plane going off course to issues concerning the
battery of the flight data recorder's underwater locator beacon.
However it did not identify a definitive cause for the
disappearance, adding there was nothing suspicious in the
financial, medical or personal histories of pilots or crew.
MH370 vanished from radar screens shortly after taking off
from Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing, early on March 8 last
year, becoming one of the greatest mysteries in aviation
history.
Investigators believe the plane, carrying 227 passengers and
12 crew, was flown thousands of miles off course before
eventually crashing into the ocean off Australia.
A search for the missing jetliner along a rugged 60,000 sq
km patch of sea floor some 1,600 km west of the Australian city
of Perth has found nothing so far. The search in this area,
which experts believe is the plane's most likely resting place,
will likely be finished by May.
"The disappearance of MH370 is without precedent, and so too
is the search - by far the most complex and technically
challenging in aviation history," Najib said in a statement.
"Together with our international partners, we have followed
the little evidence that exists. Malaysia remains committed to
the search, and hopeful that MH370 will be found," he said.
REPORT DETAILS RADAR TRACKING
The investigation team led by Malaysia with experts from
various countries including the United States, Britain, China,
France and Australia confirmed in its interim report that MH370
was spotted making a turn-back by Malaysian primary radars
operated by both the military and civil aviation authorities.
Thai radars also spotted MH370, but Bangkok's air traffic
controllers "did not pay much attention" to the flight as it did
not fall under Thailand's jurisdiction.
The Indonesian air traffic control radar in Medan, in the
northern tip of Sumatra island, did not pick up MH370 "for
unknown reasons".
The aircraft's transponder, which was switched off just
before the aircraft made the turn-back, was "operating
satisfactorily" until it was lost on the ATC screen, according
to the report.
The investigation team found that battery powering MH370's
flight data recorder's underwater locator beacon, which will
send a signal if a crash occurs in the water, had expired in
December 2012 and was not replaced. This was because the
engineering department's computer system was not properly
updated.
It also said there was nothing unusual in the way the pilots
showed up for the flight, and that it was similar to their
behaviour for past flights, according to CCTV video records.
FAMILIES MOURNING
Some of the relatives of those on board have been holding
vigils this weekend to mark the anniversary.
In Beijing, police scuffled with some family members
offering prayers at a temple as they tried to talk to foreign
reporters.
"I can't sleep at night, each night I'm only getting about
two hours, but I'm certain that my daughter is still alive and
I'm going to get her back," said one mother, who did not give
her name, before being escorted away.
Family members have previously described harassment by
police, who are nervous about any threats to social
stability.
The Chinese government, however, has said it would provide
whatever help it can to the relatives and it offered its
sympathies on the anniversary.
China's foreign minister said the search for the aircraft
would not stop.
Australia's deputy prime minister said recently the search
could not go on forever, and discussions were under way between
Australia, China and Malaysia as to whether to call off it off
soon.
Malaysia declared the disappearance of the flight an
accident in January, clearing the way for the airline to pay
compensation to victims' relatives.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina and Natalie Thomas in
Beijing; Editing by Robert Birsel and Jeremy Laurence)