(Adds transport ministry statement)
By Praveen Menon and Jane Wardell
KUALA LUMPUR/SYDNEY, March 9 Malaysia Airlines
said on Monday that an expired battery in the underwater locator
beacon of the "black box" flight data recorder on missing Flight
MH370 would have made no difference in the search for the plane.
Lawyers acting for some of the families of those on board
said earlier that the fact the battery had not been replaced -
revealed in a weekend report on the anniversary of MH370's
disappearance - could be key in any legal action against the
airline.
MH370 vanished shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur,
bound for Beijing, early on March 8 last year, becoming one of
the greatest mysteries in aviation history.
A 584-page interim report into the disappearance of the
Boeing 777-200ER, released on Sunday, said the beacon
battery for the flight data recorder had expired in December
2012 and was not replaced. The beacon is designed to send a
signal if a crash occurs in water.
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) said in a statement on Monday that a
similar beacon was also installed with the solid state cockpit
voice recorder (SSCVR) and its battery life was still good.
"The SSCVR battery would have been transmitting for 30 days
upon activation when immersed in water," MAS said.
Malaysia's transport ministry said in a statement it was
reviewing the interim report and pledged to take "stern action",
without giving further details.
"In no manner does the data point to how or why MH370 went
missing," the statement added.
U.S. law firm Kreindler & Kreindler LP, which is
representing around 20 families, had said the expired battery
was "potentially very significant" in determining compensation
if it had hurt the search for the missing plane.
The oversight was blamed on a failure to properly update a
computer system in the engineering department of Malaysia
Airlines, Malaysia's Department of Civil Aviation
said in Sunday's report.
DECLARED MISSING
"This airline, which allowed its crew and plane to fly with
expired batteries on critical equipment, continues to reject
offering any kind of meaningful settlement to the families
without them first proving the losses they suffered, without any
actual evidence of a crash," Kreindler & Kreindler LP aviation
attorney Justin Green said in an email to Reuters.
"The airline ... even more clearly now may be responsible
for the unsuccessful search for this plane."
In January, Malaysia Airlines officially declared the
disappearance of MH370 an accident, clearing the way for the
airline to pay compensation to victims' relatives while the
search for the plane goes on.
Investigators believe the plane, carrying 227 passengers and
12 crew, was flown thousands of miles off course before
eventually crashing into the ocean off Australia.
The search along a rugged 60,000 sq km patch of sea floor
some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) west of the Australian city of Perth
has found nothing so far.
The search in this area, which experts believe is the
plane's most likely resting place, could be wound up in May
after Australia's deputy prime minister said last week
discussions were under way between Australia, China and Malaysia
on whether to call it off soon.
However, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and the
Chinese government said they remained committed to the search.
Most of the passengers were from China.
The interim report offered no definitive cause for the
plane's disappearance, adding there was nothing suspicious in
the financial, medical or personal histories of the pilots or
crew.
"The disappearance of MH370 is without precedent, and so too
is the search - by far the most complex and technically
challenging in aviation history," Najib said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Dean
Yates and Alex Richardson)