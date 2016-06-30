* Bellew to take over from July 1
* Outgoing CEO Mueller placed on leave
* Airline's turnaround plan on track -Khazanah
(Updates with company statement and comments)
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE, June 30 Malaysia Airlines has named
chief operating officer and former Ryanair Holdings PLC
executive Peter Bellew as the ailing national carrier's new
chief executive, replacing Christoph Mueller who resigned
earlier this year.
Bellew will assume the role on July 1, the airline said in a
statement on Thursday.
Malaysian Airlines has been struggling since the
disappearance of flight MH370 and shooting down of flight MH17
over eastern Ukraine, both in 2014.
Bellew was director of flight operations at Ryanair before
joining the Malaysian carrier in September.
Analysts and company sources told Reuters the appointment
will ensure continuity and a smooth transition during the
airline's turnaround.
"Bellew has been integral to the ongoing execution of the
turnaround plan for Malaysia Airlines," the carrier's sole
shareholder, state-fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, said
in a separate statement.
It also said the turnaround plan was on track, with
"encouraging signs of progress thus far."
Mueller had said he would stay until September, but he has
been placed on leave and will step down from the board
immediately.
Mueller was hired last year on a three-year contract to lead
the carrier's recovery following the loss of two planes. He
announced his resignation in April, citing personal reasons.
A German national hailed as a turnaround specialist, Mueller
reduced the workforce by 6,000 as part of a restructuring
strategy launched by Khazanah. The airline is expected to return
to profitability in 2018.
"For the company and the stakeholders, it would be an
extension of their turnaround plans because Bellew was the
person who was doing much of the day to day operations," said
Shukor Yusof, founder of Malaysia-based consultancy Endau
Analytics.
A long-time executive at the airline said Bellew's
familiarity with the turnaround plan would help, even though
there was some concern that he has never run an airline before.
"It is a bit of a relief as an outsider or someone new could
have changed some of the things that Christoph put in place.
Malaysia Airlines is finally getting on track and (Bellew) knows
what we need to do to turn around the airline and return to
profitability," the executive said.
However, the appointment comes after calls for a Malaysian
CEO, following comments Mueller made to a German radio station
about workers sleeping on the job and having "nothing to do".
After the broadcast, the Malaysian flight attendants union
said Mueller did not understand Malaysian work culture, while a
Malay rights group led calls for a Malay successor.
($1 = 4.0180 ringgit)
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Siva Govindasamy;
Additional reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)