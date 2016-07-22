KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 The search for missing
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will be suspended if the plane is
not found in the current search area, Malaysia, China and
Australia said in a joint statement on Friday.
The aircraft, with 239 aboard, disappeared in March 2014
during a flight from the Malaysian capital to Beijing. Almost
A$180 million ($135 million) has been spent since on an
underwater search spanning 120,000 square kilometres (46,332
square miles) in the southern Indian Ocean.
"In the absence of new credible evidence, Malaysia,
Australia and China have collectively agreed to suspend the
search upon completion of the 120,000-km search," Malaysian
transport minister Liow Tiong Lai said.
"I must emphasise that this does mean we are giving up on
the search for MH370," he added, in a statement read out to the
media.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez)