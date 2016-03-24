SYDNEY, March 24 Australia said on Thursday that
plane debris recovered earlier this month from Mozambique was
highly likely to have come from a Malaysia Airlines jet missing
for more than two years.
The Malaysian Investigation Team for missing Flight MH370
has found that both pieces of debris are consistent with panels
from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft, Australia's
minister for infrastructure and transport Darren Chester said.
"The analysis has concluded the debris is almost certainly
from MH370," Chester said.
Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 passengers and crew on
board, shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for
Beijing in March 2014.
