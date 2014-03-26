KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 New satellite images have revealed more than 100 objects in the southern Indian Ocean that could be debris from a Malaysian jetliner missing since March 8 with 239 people on board, Malaysia's acting transport minister said on Wednesday.

Hishammuddin Hussein told a news conference that the images were captured by France-based Airbus Defence and Space on March 23.

They are the fourth set of satellite images to show potential debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in a remote part of the Indian Ocean roughly 2,500 km (1,550 miles) south west of Perth. No confirmed debris from the Boeing 777 has yet been identified. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Writing by Alex Richardson)