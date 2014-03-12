NEW DELHI, March 12 Malaysia has sought India's
help to locate a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner,
India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as the search
expanded to cover an area stretching from China to the Andaman
Sea.
"Malaysia and India are in contact on this since yesterday
and contact points are being discussed. These contact points
will ascertain what assistance is required and what India can
offer," a spokesman at the ministry said.
The spokesman said it had not yet been decided what area
India would search in. India has a large military command in its
Andaman and Nicobar islands and its navy patrols in the straits
of Malacca.