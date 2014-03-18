By Bill Rigby
| SAN DIEGO, March 18
is reverberating with shock as well as a range of theories over
the fate of the missing Malaysia Airlines jet, but most in the
business think the unsolved mystery is more of a tragic red
herring than a wake-up call for drastic changes.
Despite the lack of new information, flight MH370 was at the
top of the agenda on the street, at the pubs and in private
meetings this week at the International Society of Transport Air
Trading in San Diego, the annual gathering of 1,600 airplane
makers, buyers and lessors.
"The people that I deal with are looking at this with great
concern - it appears considerable efforts may have gone into
cloaking the aircraft," said Robert Agnew, chief executive of
aviation consultant Morten Beyer & Agnew, referring to reports
that the plane's primary means of communicating with air traffic
control were intentionally disabled.
"We are speculating on what was actually done in the
cockpit. If this is a planned terrorist activity, could others
know the process and copy it?," he asked.
Investigators are convinced that someone with deep knowledge
of the Boeing Co 777-200ER aircraft and commercial
navigation diverted the jet early last Saturday, carrying 12
crew and 227 passengers, perhaps thousands of miles off course.
But no physical evidence of the aircraft has been found and
authorities have failed to pinpoint any passengers with a known
political or criminal motive to crash or hijack the plane.
"The disappearance of MH370 has been a topic of private
conversation here," said Philip Baggaley, an analyst at Standard
& Poor's, attending the key annual gathering for the $110
billion a year aircraft leasing business, which has helped fuel
massive recent growth in aircraft purchases, especially in Asia.
Baggaley said the consensus is that someone in the crew or
among the passengers with close knowledge of how to disable
communications systems took the plane over.
"They mostly guess that it crashed in the Indian Ocean,
rather than landed safely at a new destination, because the
plane probably would have been picked up by military or other
radars if it flew over land," he said.
There are some holdouts. One aviation consultant, who asked
not to be named, was adamant that Asian militaries know more
about the missing plane than they have acknowledged.
"I find it hard to believe the military intelligence in the
region doesn't know where that plane is," the consultant said.
Those countries all spy on each other."
The theory that the plane may be safe on some remote island
and possibly being repurposed for some kind of attack, was
generally not given much weight.
But given the lack of hard information or evidence to study,
some said it was too early to know if the Malaysia mystery will
spark a revamp in industry safety or communications technology.
"Potentially yes," said Steven Udvar-Hazy, CEO of Air Lease
Corp and the man who is credited with effectively inventing the
modern aircraft leasing business. "Let's wait to see how this
tragedy unfolds."
There have already been calls for airlines to introduce
permanently switched-on Aircraft Communications Addressing and
Reporting System (ACARS), the equipment that automatically
transmits data from a plane to the ground via radio or
satellite, to ensure that an aircraft's location is always
known.
But that idea was rejected by a top executive of a large
aircraft leasing firm due to basic safety concerns with
electronics, which may have to be shut down in an emergency.
"What do you do when it starts smoking?," he asked.
John Plueger, who works with Udvar-Hazy as chief operating
officer of Air Lease Corp, did not expect a major re-evaluation
of industry practices.
"It's a tragic development and I hope we never see it again,
but I don't think in and of itself it causes any major changes,"
he said. "At the end of the day, if someone has an intent to do
something, they will find a way to do it, no matter what the
systems are."
Richard Aboulafia, an analyst at aerospace consultant Teal
Group, agreed that some lapses in security were inevitable, but
ultimately never fatal to the aviation industry.
"There are bad guys out there, they will find a way, every
few years, to get through our defenses," said Aboulafia, who was
not attending the ISTAT conference. "It's important to remember
that we have an air travel system that's the safest way to
travel ever created and it's getting safer each year. There has
been no long-term impact on air travel demand from any act of
terror."