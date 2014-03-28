(Adds confirmation from company)
BEIJING, March 28 Chinese insurance companies
have started to pay compensation to the families of passengers
aboard a missing Malaysia Airlines plane presumed
crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.
China Life, the country's largest insurance
company, has provided the families of seven passengers with a
total compensation of 4.17 million yuan ($671,600), Chen
Honghao, an official from China Life's department of planning,
told Reuters by telephone on Friday.
China Life had 32 clients on the flight and estimates its
total compensation would be 8.94 million yuan, Chen said.
Flight MH370 is believed to have crashed with the loss of
all 239 people aboard after flying thousands of miles off course
on March 8 during a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
More than 150 of the passengers were Chinese.
Shanghai-based China Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd.
compensated the family members of one of its clients with
525,000 yuan on Wednesday, Yan Liping, an executive from the
firm's branding division, said in an emailed statement.
China Pacific Insurance estimates that it will have to pay
out a total of 4.04 million yuan to the families of 12 clients
on the flight, Yan said.
New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. will
compensate the families of nine clients on board the flight with
a total of about 1 million yuan, Zhang Hongxia, a public
relations official from the firm, said on Thursday.
Sunshine Insurance will provided 500,000 yuan in
compensation for the family of one of its clients, a woman
surnamed Zhang from the firm said on Thursday.
($1 = 6.2 yuan)
