PARIS, March 28 The international police agency Interpol said on Friday that Malaysia's immigration department had not checked passengers' passports against its database at all this year prior to the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

As a result, two passengers with stolen Austrian and Italian passports were able to board the plane, which vanished over the South China Sea on March 8, Interpol said in a statement.

