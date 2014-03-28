PARIS, March 28 The international police agency
Interpol on Friday rejected a Malaysian suggestion that
Interpol's database for checking passport was too cumbersome.
Interpol said that although several other countries used the
database millions of times each year, the Malaysian immigration
department had not checked plane passengers' passports against
its database at all this year prior to the disappearance of
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on March 8.
The agency's statement followed comments made by Malaysia's
Interior Minister Zahid Hamidi to parliament on Wednesday that
the burdensome nature of the Interpol database slowed down
immigration checks.
Zahid said Interpol's database of 40.2 million lost
passports was "too large" and would overwhelm Malaysia's
database management system.
"Furthermore, Interpol's information of lost (passports) may
slow down the process of immigration checks at counters," Zahid
was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail Online.
Interpol, based in Lyon, France, said it takes just 0.2
seconds for its database to reveal to authorities whether a
passport is listed as stolen. No member country had ever
complained the process was too slow, it added.
"Malaysia's decision not to consult INTERPOL's Stolen and
Lost Travel Documents (SLTD) database before allowing travellers
to enter the country or board planes cannot be defended by
falsely blaming technology or INTERPOL. If there is any
responsibility or blame for this failure, it rests solely with
Malaysia's Immigration Department," it said.
Two passengers with stolen Austrian and Italian passports
were able to board the plane, which vanished over the South
China Sea on March 8. However, authorities do not believe they
were responsible for whatever happened to it.
The plane, which has still not been located, went missing on
March 8 with 239 people on board. [ID:nL4N0MP1FD
(Reporting by Nathalie Huet and Alexandria Sage, Editing by
Angus MacSwan)