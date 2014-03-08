ROME, March 8 The mother of an Italian falsely
listed as a passenger on a missing Malaysia Airlines
flight said her son's passport had been lost, presumed stolen,
in Phuket in 2013.
"He lost his passport in Thailand, and he reported it to the
authorities... Maybe the one who stole it came to a bad end, we
don't know, they have to investigate," Renata Lucchi, the mother
of 37-year-old Luigi Maraldi, told Reuters.
Maraldi's name appeared on a passenger manifest issued by
the airline, but Lucchi said her son had called her on Saturday
morning to say he was well and in Thailand.
The flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew vanished from
radar screens between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing and was presumed
to have crashed. An Austrian man falsely listed as a passenger
had also had his passport stolen.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)