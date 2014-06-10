KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 The Malaysian government will announce a plan to revive troubled national carrier Malaysia Airlines within 6 to 12 months, the head of state investment firm Khazanah said on Tuesday.

"It's an important issue. It takes into account both the national interest and taxpayers' money," Managing Director Azman Mokhtar told reporters in Kuala Lumpur. "We are exploring all options."

He added that the airline had enough cash to operate for the next 12 months, beyond which it need to have a sustainable business model in place. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)