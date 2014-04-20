Passengers queue up at the Malaysia Airlines ticketing booth at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL said on Monday a plane with 166 people on board would shortly attempt an emergency landing in Kuala Lumpur after its landing gear malfunctioned on take-off.

Flight MH192, with 159 passengers and seven crew, had been heading from Kuala Lumpur to Bangalore, the airline said.

The problem was with the right-hand landing gear of the Boeing (BA.N) 737-800 aircraft, it said..

"Malaysia Airlines is currently working with the Airport Fire Rescue Services (AFRS) in anticipation of the landing," the airline said in a statement.

Last month a Malaysian Airlines flight disappeared on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in unexplained circumstances, and the search for its presumed wreckage is still continuing in the Indian Ocean.

(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings, editing by Mark Trevelyan)