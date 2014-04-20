(Updates with safe landing, background)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 A Malaysia Airlines
passenger plane with 166 people on board landed safely
at Kuala Lumpur airport early on Monday after being forced to
abandon a flight to Bangalore because of problems with its
landing gear, the airline said.
Defence Minister and Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin
Hussein said in a tweet: 'All landed safely - going there now!!"
Malaysia Airlines had said earlier that the Boeing
737-800, carrying 159 passengers and seven crew, had suffered a
malfunction of its right-hand landing gear upon takeoff, and
would be forced to attempt an emergency landing.
The website www.flightradar24.com, which displays live air
traffic, showed Flight MH192 repeatedly circling Kuala Lumpur
airport before the eventual landing.
Fire rescue services had been placed on standby, according
to the airline.
Last month a Malaysia Airlines flight disappeared on a
flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in unexplained circumstances
with 239 people on board, and the search for its presumed
wreckage is still continuing in the Indian Ocean.
