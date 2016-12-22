KUALA LUMPUR Dec 22 A Malaysia Airlines flight from London to Kuala Lumpur returned to Heathrow just hours after departure after it experienced a technical defect on one of its doors.

In a travel advisory on its website, the airline said the MH1 flight that took off from Heathrow on Wednesday night "experienced a technical defect on one of its Airbus A380 doors while inflight over Germany."

The noise and vibration from the door was of no immediate risk, it said, adding that the captain decided to return to Heathrow in the interest of passenger safety.

The aircraft, an Airbus A380-800, will be evaluated by engineering staff and Airbus technical staff, Malaysia Airlines said.

According to a tweet by Flightradar monitoring web site, MH1 returned to Heathrow four hours after departure.

