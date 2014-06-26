(Corrects to read topography in 6th para)
* First stage of survey will take three months
* Sea depth is unchartered area up to 6 km (3.75 miles) deep
* Cost of first year of survey around $56 million
* Next stage to send down unmanned robot or submarine
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, June 19 Dutch engineers this week
started a months-long survey to map unchartered deep-sea terrain
at the bottom of the Indian Ocean, the next step in the search
for the wreck of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, a company
official told Reuters.
A survey ship from Dutch engineering company Fugro
, carrying 40 crew and technicians, began mapping out
an area larger than the Netherlands, some 1000 miles (1,600 km)
east of the northwest coast of Australia.
The search for the lost plane is being coordinated by the
Australian Transportation Safety Board and is expected to cost
60 million Australian dollars ($56 million) over the first year.
"It's a rough area," Rob Luijnenburg, strategy director at
Fugro, which usually conducts surveys for oil and
telecommunications companies, said in an interview on Thursday.
"The area has mountains, ridges, valleys, and you can't see
a lot down there unless you make it visible with technology," he
said. "For the first phase you need a good map. Once you have
that you can plan the next phase."
It will take roughly three months for the Fugro Equator
survey ship, which is being assisted by a Chinese naval vessel,
to map out the topography of the ocean floor.
Once an accurate map has been constructed with the aid of
computers on board the ship, searchers can begin more detailed,
slower surveys in a bid to find the wreck itself, using unmanned
robots and submarines to search the ocean floor.
Flight MH370, carrying 239 crew and passengers, mostly
Chinese, disappeared from radar screens on March 8 shortly after
taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing.
UNCHARTED SEABED
Investigators say what little evidence they have to work
with, including the loss of communications, suggests the Boeing
777 was deliberately diverted thousands of kilometres
from its scheduled route.
The area being mapped is largely uncharted, Luijnenburg
said, since the area's remoteness and depth at 6,000 metres
placed it beyond the reach of the oil industry, which is still
pushing down to depths approaching 3,000 metres.
With a long maritime history and seafaring expertise, Dutch
companies are leaders in the field of complex, large-scale
undersea search and salvage operations.
Wrecks on which Dutch companies have worked include the
raising of the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk, which sank in
the depths of the Barents Sea in 2000 with the loss of all on
board.
More recently, Dutch firms were contracted to help salvage
the Costa Concordia cruise liner, which sank off the coast of
Italy in 2012.
Fugro's ship will use an echo sounder for the topographic
mapping stage, building up a relatively low-resolution picture
of the entire area as quickly as possible, its crew staying at
sea for a month at a time.
"It's extremely unlikely that we will be able to pick up
something the size of an aircraft and make it out to be that at
this stage," Luijnenburg said.
Built in 2012, the vessel is one of four Fugro commissioned
that is custom-built for undersea surveying, designed to be
quiet and not interfere with the sensitive sonar mapping
systems, which measure echoes bounced off the sea floor.
What little is known of the topography of the area comes
from satellite imaging and from surveys made in the past by
ships that happened to be crossing the area with sonar turned
on, he said. Data gathered earlier is inaccurate, because most
of it was collected without the help of satellite positioning.
($1 = 1.0710 Australian Dollars)
(Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Sonya Hepinstall)