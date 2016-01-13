SYDNEY Jan 13 The search for a missing Malaysia
Airlines plane in the Indian Ocean has turned up the second
centuries-old shipwreck but no sign of the aircraft which
disappeared with 239 passengers and crew nearly two years ago,
searchers said on Wednesday.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 went missing during a flight
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.
The Australian-led underwater search, the most expensive
ever conducted, is expected to be completed by the middle of
2016, having scoured more than half of a planned 120,000 sq kms
(74,000 sq miles) of seafloor, the agency overseeing the effort
said, ruling out any expansion of the search without new leads.
"In the absence of credible new information that leads to
the identification of a specific location of the aircraft,
governments have agreed that there will be no further expansion
of the search area," Australia's Joint Agency Coordination
Centre (JACC), which is overseeing international search efforts,
said in a statement.
The search has focused on a remote part of southern Indian
Ocean, where the plane is widely believed to have gone down.
A piece of the plane found washed up on the French island of
Reunion in July 2015 provided the first direct evidence that the
plane had crashed into the sea. No further trace has been found.
In May searchers found the wreckage of what was believed to
be a 19th century cargo ship and now sonar imagery has
identified what is likely to be a second shipwreck, a steel/iron
vessel dating from the turn of the 19th Century, according to
JACC.
In the earlier wreckage, searchers found an anchor and other
objects believed to be man-made as well as what were thought to
be lumps of coal.
