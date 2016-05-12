KUALA LUMPUR May 12 Two pieces of debris
discovered in South Africa and the Mauritian island of Rodrigues
are almost certainly from the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370
jetliner, Malaysia's transport ministry said on Thursday.
Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers
and crew on board, shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur
bound for Beijing, in one of the world's greatest aviation
mysteries.
Investigators believe someone may have deliberately switched
off the plane's transponder before diverting it thousands of
miles off course, out over the Indian Ocean.
"The team has confirmed that both pieces of debris from
South Africa and Rodrigues Island are almost certainly from
MH370," Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said in a statement.
Liow said the findings support results from a previous
examination in March, during which the team confirmed that
another piece of debris found in Mozambique was also almost
certainly from MH370.
A first piece of the Boeing 777 washed up on the French
island of Reunion in July 2015. Malaysia and French authorities
confirmed the flaperon was from the aircraft.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Nick Macfie)