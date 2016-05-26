(Repeats story published late Thursday; no changes to text)
SYDNEY May 26 Three new pieces of debris
thought to be from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 have
been found washed up on Indian Ocean beaches and will be
examined in Australia, the transport minister said on Thursday.
Two of the pieces were found in Mauritius while the third
was found in Mozambique.
The minister, Darren Chester, said in a statement all three
items would be investigated in connection with the disappearance
of MH370.
"These items of debris are of interest and will be examined
by experts," he said.
Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers
and crew on board shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur
bound for Beijing, in what has become one of the world's
greatest aviation mysteries.
Investigators believe someone may have deliberately switched
off the plane's transponder before diverting it thousands of
miles off course over the Indian Ocean.
A first piece of the Boeing 777, a wing part known as a
flaperon, washed up on the French island of Reunion in July
2015. Malaysia and French authorities confirmed it was from the
aircraft.
Two pieces of debris discovered later in South Africa and
the Mauritian island of Rodrigues were almost certainly from the
jetliner, Malaysia's transport ministry said this month.
Chester said Malaysia was arranging to collect the three new
pieces and would send them to Australia, which has been leading
the search for the aircraft in the Indian Ocean.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Robert Birsel)