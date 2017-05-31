KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Malaysia Airlines said its
Flight MH128 from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur returned to
Melbourne shortly after take off late on Wednesday due to a
disruptive passenger.
The aircraft landed safely at Melbourne airport and was sent
to a remote bay where the passenger was apprehended by airport
security, the airline said.
MH128 returned to Melbourne "after the operating captain was
alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the
cockpit", the airline said in a statement.
The flight departed Melbourne Airport at 2311 local time and
returned at 2341, Malaysia Airlines said.
