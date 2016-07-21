* MH370 vanished in March 2014 with 239 passengers, crew
* Fugro combing area roughly size of Greece for two years
* Malaysia-China-Australia tripartite meeting on Friday
By Jonathan Barrett and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, July 21 Top searchers at the Dutch
company leading the underwater hunt for Malaysia Airlines jet
MH370 say they believe the plane may have glided down rather
than dived in the final moments, meaning they have been scouring
the wrong patch of ocean for two years.
Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers
and crew onboard en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.
Searchers led by engineering group Fugro have been
combing an area roughly the size of Greece for two years.
That search, over 120,000 square kilometres of the southern
Indian Ocean off Western Australia, is expected to end in three
months and could be called off after that following a meeting of
key countries Malaysia, China and Australia on Friday. So far,
nothing has been found.
"If it's not there, it means it's somewhere else," Fugro
project director Paul Kennedy told Reuters.
While Kennedy does not exclude extreme possibilities that
could have made the plane impossible to spot in the search zone,
he and his team argue a more likely option is the plane glided
down - meaning it was manned at the end - and made it beyond the
area marked out by calculations from satellite images.
"If it was manned it could glide for a long way," Kennedy
said. "You could glide it for further than our search area is,
so I believe the logical conclusion will be well maybe that is
the other scenario."
Doubts that the search teams are looking in the right place
will likely fuel calls for all data to be made publicly
available so that academics and rival companies can pursue an
"open source" solution - a collaborative public answer to the
airline industry's greatest mystery.
Fugro's controlled glide hypothesis is also the first time
officials have leant some support to contested theories that
someone was in control during the flight's final moments.
Since the crash there have been competing theories over
whether one, both or no pilots were in control, whether it was
hijacked - or whether all aboard perished and the plane was not
controlled at all when it hit the water. Adding to the mystery,
investigators believe someone may have deliberately switched off
the plane's transponder before diverting it thousands of miles.
The glide view is not supported by the investigating
agencies: America's Boeing Co, France's Thales SA
, U.S. investigator the National Transportation Safety
Board, British satellite company Inmarsat PLC, the U.K.
Air Accidents Investigation Branch and the Australian Defence
Science and Technology Organisation.
CARRY ON
The meeting between officials from China, Australia and
Malaysia is expected to discuss the future of the search. The
three governments have previously agreed that unless any new
credible evidence arises the search would not be extended,
despite calls from victims' families.
Any further search would require a fresh round of funding
from the three governments on top of the almost A$180 million
($137 million) that has already been spent, making it the most
expensive in aviation history.
Deciding the search area in 2014, authorities assumed the
plane had no "inputs" during its final descent, meaning there
was no pilot or no conscious pilot. They believe it was on
auto-pilot and spiralled when it ran out of fuel.
But Kennedy said a skilled pilot could glide the plane
approximately 120 miles (193 km) from its cruising altitude
after running out of fuel. One pilot told Reuters it would be
slightly less than that.
For the aircraft to continue gliding after fuel has run out,
someone must manually put the aircraft into a glide - nose down
with controlled speed.
"If you lose all power, the auto-pilot kicks out. If there
is nobody at the controls, the aircraft will plummet down," said
a captain with experience flying Boeing 777s - the same as
MH370. Like all pilots interviewed for this story, he declined
to be named given the controversy around the lost jet.
Fugro works on a "confidence level" of 95 percent, a
statistical measurement used, in Fugro's case, to indicate how
certain the plane debris was not in the area they have already
combed, a seabed peppered with steep cliffs and underwater
volcanoes.
"The end-of-flight scenarios are absolutely endless," Fugro
managing director Steve Duffield said. "Which wing ran out of
fuel first, did it roll this way or did it tip that way?"
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), the agency
coordinating the search, has consistently defended the defined
search zone. It did not immediately respond to questions over
whether it was assessing the controlled glide theory.
Authorities used data provided by Inmarsat to locate the
likely plunge point through communication between the plane and
satellite ground station.
"All survey data collected from the search for missing
flight MH370 will be released," an ATSB spokesman said.
($1 = 1.3113 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Siva Govindasamy in SINGAPORE; Editing
by Clara Ferreira Marques and Ryan Woo)