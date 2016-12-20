SYDNEY Dec 20 Investigators searching for
missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 have recommended
extending the search by an additional 25,000 sq km (9,650 sq
miles), the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said on Tuesday.
The current 120,000 sq km (46,330 sq miles) search area in
the Indian Ocean is due to be exhausted by January, with no sign
of the missing jet.
Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers
and crew on board, most of them Chinese, en route to Beijing
from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. Its whereabouts have
become one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.
(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Paul Tait)