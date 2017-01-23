(Corrects paragraph 2 to show minister to be met by
representative of families, not spokeswoman)
SYDNEY Jan 23 Malaysia's transport minister
said he will meet relatives of passengers from missing Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 in Perth on Monday, after being lobbied by
a group representing families of those lost when the plane
vanished in 2014.
The Voice370 group said on Sunday it would deliver personal
letters to Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, asking
him to resume the search which was called off last week.
"I will be receiving their letter today, I'll be meeting her
and we hope that we can have a good discussion," Liow told
reporters in the Western Australian state capital Perth on
Monday.
The Boeing 777 jet disappeared in March 2014 en route to
Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, with 239
people on board, sparking one of the world's great aviation
mysteries.
Joined in Perth by counterparts from China and Australia to
welcome ashore crew members from the returned Fugro Equator
search vessel, Liow reiterated that the underwater search would
only be restarted if "credible new evidence" as to the plane's
whereabouts was discovered.
"We will continue to work on the debris ... we are committed
to continue with the search for the debris, and from today on we
hope we can get more credible evidence," said Liow at a news
conference on the dock where the last search vessel is now
moored after ending its voyage.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry)