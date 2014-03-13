People watch planes behind boards displaying messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman and a girl look at a Malaysia Airlines plane on the tarmac of Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Transport Minister Hishamuddin Hussein said on Thursday that reports a Malaysia AirlinesMASM.KL passenger jet may have flown on for hours after it vanished from radar screens were not true.

The Wall Street Journal said U.S. aviation investigators and national security officials believed the plane flew for a total of five hours, based on data automatically downloaded and sent to the ground from the Boeing (BA.N) 777's engines as part of a standard monitoring programme. (r.reuters.com/ruw57v)

The minister also said China's release of satellite imagery of possible wreckage had been wrongly issued.

(Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)