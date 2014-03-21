BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 Investigators have no received evidence so far that two objects spotted by satellite in the Indian Ocean come from a missing passenger jet, a top Malaysian official said on Friday.
"I have been getting reports all morning. There is no positive corroboration yet," Defence Minister and acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters.
He was speaking after a search force resumed the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the remote southern Indian Ocean, trying to confirm a potential debris field. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, editing by Tim Hepher)
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.