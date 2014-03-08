KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 A Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew lost contact with air traffic controllers early on Saturday en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, the airliner said in a statement.

"Malaysia Airlines is currently working with the authorities who have activated their search-and-rescue teams to locate the aircraft," it said.

Flight MH 370 operating a B777-200 aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur at 12.21 a.m. (1421 GMT Friday) and had been expected to land in Beijing at 6.30 a.m. (2230 GMT) the same day.

