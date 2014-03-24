(Repeats fixing headline)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has told families of passengers of a missing Malaysian airliner that the plane ended its journey in the southern Indian Ocean, he said on Monday.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar screens less than an hour after take-off from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing with 239 people on board on March 8.

No confirmed sighting of the plane has been made since, but much debris has been found in remote waters off Australia which might be part of the missing plane. (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings, Writing by Nick Macfie)