CORRECTED-WRAPUP 4-North Korea says ready to strike U.S. aircraft carrier
* North likens U.S. carrier to "gross animal", leader tours pig farm
BEIJING, March 8 Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore are conducting joint search and rescue operations for a missing Malaysia Airlines plane in waters south of Vietnam's Tho Chu island, China's Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.
The report said that the information was relayed to China's civil aviation regulator by its Vietnamese counterpart.
The aircraft went missing while on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard)
* North likens U.S. carrier to "gross animal", leader tours pig farm
BRASILIA, April 23 The Brazilian government may increase the corruption fine that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht agreed to pay in a multi-billion dollar leniency deal signed last year, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Sunday.