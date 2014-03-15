KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Saturday that the movements of a missing plane were consistent with a deliberate act by someone who turned the jet back across Malaysia and onwards to the west.

Investigators had confirmed that an aircraft tracked by military radar was the lost Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, after its communications were likely switched off before it reached the east coast of Malaysia a week ago, Najib told a news conference.

"Despite media reports the plane was hijacked, I wish to be very clear, we are still investigating all possibilities as to what caused MH370 to deviate," Najib said.