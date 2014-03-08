A woman looks back in front of a flight information board displaying the Scheduled Time of Arrival (STA) of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 (top, in red) at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

KUALA LUMPUR A missing Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL flight was carrying 154 people from China and Taiwan, 38 Malaysians, seven Indonesians and six Australians among the 227 passengers, the airline said on Saturday.

There were also five Indians, four French, three U.S. citizens, two passengers each from New Zealand, Ukraine, and Canada, and one each from Russia, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria, the airline said in a statement.

Two infants were among the passengers. Twelve crew members were also on the flight.

Flight MH 370 operating a Boeing (BA.N) B777-200 aircraft left Kuala Lumpur at 12.21 a.m. (1621 GMT Friday) and had been expected to land in Beijing at 6.30 a.m. (2230 GMT) the same day.

