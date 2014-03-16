KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian investigators are still waiting for some countries to send background checks on passengers who were on a missing Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL jetliner as they intensify inquiries into a suspected deliberate diversion of the plane, the country's police chief said on Sunday.

"There are still a few countries yet to respond to our requests," Khalid Abu Bakar told a news conference.

Police are also investigating airport ground staff and have intensified their checks on the two pilots, including examining a flight simulator seized from the captain's home, he said.

Investigators have stepped up their scrutiny of the 239 crew members and passengers of lost Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL Flight MH370.

