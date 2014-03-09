KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 Malaysian authorities are
investigating the identities of at least two other passengers on
a missing Malaysia Airlines flight, in addition to two
who were found to be using stolen passports, a security official
said.
Investigators were verifying the identities with the
relevant embassies in Malaysia, said the official, who has
knowledge of the investigation and declined to be identified.
The passengers being checked had all bought their tickets
through China Southern Airlines, the official said.
The flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew was presumed
to have crashed off the Vietnamese coast on Saturday, after
losing contact with air traffic controllers off the eastern
Malaysia coast.