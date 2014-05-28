SYDNEY May 29 A U.S. Navy official said four
acoustic pings at the centre of the search for missing Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared in March, are
no longer believed to be from the aircraft's black boxes,
according to a report by CNN.
Australian search authorities narrowed the search for the
missing jet last month after picking up a series of pings near
where analysis of satellite data put the last location of the
Boeing 777, some 1,600 km off Australia's northwest
coast.
CNN said authorities now almost universally believe the
pings did not come from the onboard data or cockpit voice
recorders, but instead came from some other man-made source
unrelated to the jetliner that disappeared on March 8, according
to Michael Dean, the U.S. Navy's deputy director of ocean
engineering.
"Our best theory at this point is that (the pings were)
likely some sound produced by the ship ... or within the
electronics of the Towed Pinger Locator," Dean said.
The discovery of the pings on April 5 and 8 was hailed as a
significant breakthrough but no further promising signals were
heard before the expiry of the batteries on the black boxes'
locator beacons.
A scan of the area around the pings with an unnamed
submarine failed to find any sign of wreckage and no debris
linked to the plane has ever been picked up despite the most
extensive and expensive search effort in aviation history.
Australian authorities leading the search did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
MH370 was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew when it
vanished on March 8. Authorities have not ruled out mechanical
problems as a cause but say the evidence, including the loss of
communications, suggests it was deliberately diverted thousands
of kilometres from its scheduled route from Kuala Lumpur to
Beijing.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)