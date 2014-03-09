Map showing known track and intended flight path of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing carrying 239 passengers and crew on Saturday. REUTERS

People walk under a Malaysia Airlines sign at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

KUALA LUMPUR Radar tracking a missing Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL flight indicated that it may have turned back from its scheduled route to Beijing before disappearing, and Malaysian rescue teams have expanded their search to the country's western coast, Malaysian military officials said on Sunday.

"What we have done is actually look into the recording on the radar that we have and we realised there is a possibility the aircraft did make a turnback," Rodzali Daud, the Royal Malaysian Air Force chief, told reporters at a news conference.

The flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew was presumed to have crashed off the Vietnamese coast on Saturday, after losing contact with air traffic controllers off the eastern Malaysia coast.

