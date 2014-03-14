(Updates with link to graphic)
By Niluksi Koswanage and Siva Govindasamy
KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Military radar data
suggests a Malaysia Airlines jetliner missing for
nearly a week was deliberately flown hundreds of miles off
course, heightening suspicions of foul play among investigators,
sources told Reuters on Friday.
Analysis of the Malaysia data suggests the plane, with 239
people on board, diverted from its intended northeast route from
Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and flew west instead, using airline
flight corridors normally employed for routes to the Middle East
and Europe, said sources familiar with investigations into the
Boeing 777's disappearance.
Two sources said an unidentified aircraft that investigators
believe was Flight MH370 was following a route between
navigational waypoints when it was last plotted on military
radar off the country's northwest coast.
This indicates that it was either being flown by the pilots
or someone with knowledge of those waypoints, the sources said.
The last plot on the military radar's tracking suggested the
plane was flying toward India's Andaman Islands, a chain of
isles between the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal, they said.
Waypoints are geographic locations, worked out by
calculating longitude and latitude, that help pilots navigate
along established air corridors.
A third source familiar with the investigation said
inquiries were focusing increasingly on the theory that someone
who knew how to fly a plane deliberately diverted the flight.
POSSIBLE SABOTAGE OR HIJACK
"What we can say is we are looking at sabotage, with hijack
still on the cards," said that source, a senior Malaysian police
official.
All three sources declined to be identified because they
were not authorised to speak to the media and due to the
sensitivity of the investigation.
Officials at Malaysia's Ministry of Transport, the official
point of contact for information on the investigation, did not
return calls seeking comment.
Malaysian police have previously said they were
investigating whether any passengers or crew had personal or
psychological problems that might shed light on the mystery,
along with the possibility of a hijacking, sabotage or
mechanical failure.
As a result of the new evidence, the sources said,
multinational search efforts were being stepped up in the
Andaman Sea and also the Indian Ocean.
LAST SIGHTING
In one of the most baffling mysteries in modern aviation, no
trace of the plane nor any sign of wreckage has been found
despite a search by the navies and military aircraft of more
than a dozen countries.
The last sighting of the aircraft on civilian radar screens
came shortly before 1:30 a.m. Malaysian time last Saturday (1730
GMT Friday), less than an hour after it took off from Kuala
Lumpur, as the plane flew northeast across the mouth of the Gulf
of Thailand. That put the plane on Malaysia's east coast.
Malaysia's air force chief said on Wednesday an aircraft
that could have been the missing plane was plotted on military
radar at 2:15 a.m., 200 miles (320 km) northwest of Penang
Island off Malaysia's west coast.
This position marks the limit of Malaysia's military radar
in that part of the country, a fourth source familiar with the
investigation told Reuters.
When asked about the range of military radar at a news
conference on Thursday, Malaysian Transport Minister
Hishammuddin Hussein said it was "a sensitive issue" that he was
not going to reveal.
"Even if it doesn't extend beyond that, we can get the
co-operation of the neighbouring countries," he said.
The fact that the aircraft - if it was MH370 - had lost
contact with air traffic control and was invisible to civilian
radar suggested someone on board had turned off its
communication systems, the first two sources said.
They also gave new details on the direction in which the
unidentified aircraft was heading - following aviation corridors
identified on maps used by pilots as N571 and P628. These routes
are taken by commercial planes flying from Southeast Asia to the
Middle East or Europe and can be found in public documents
issued by regional aviation authorities.
In a far more detailed description of the military radar
plotting than has been publicly revealed, the first two sources
said the last confirmed position of MH370 was at 35,000 feet
about 90 miles (144 km) off the east coast of Malaysia, heading
towards Vietnam, near a navigational waypoint called "Igari".
The time was 1:21 a.m..
The military track suggests it then turned sharply
westwards, heading towards a waypoint called "Vampi", northeast
of Indonesia's Aceh province and a navigational point used for
planes following route N571 to the Middle East.
From there, the plot indicates the plane flew towards a
waypoint called "Gival", south of the Thai island of Phuket, and
was last plotted heading northwest towards another waypoint
called "Igrex", on route P628 that would take it over the
Andaman Islands and which carriers use to fly towards Europe.
The time was then 2:15 a.m. That is the same time given by
the air force chief on Wednesday, who gave no information on
that plane's possible direction.
The sources said Malaysia was requesting raw radar data from
neighbours Thailand, Indonesia and India, which has a naval base
in the Andaman Islands.
