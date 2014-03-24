(Refiles to remove tag from headline)
BEIJING, March 24 Relatives of Chinese
passengers aboard a missing Malaysia Airlines flight
screamed, cried and collapsed on the ground on Monday after the
Malaysian prime minister announced the jet ended its journey in
the remote Southern Indian Ocean.
At the Beijing hotel where many of the relatives are
staying, family members erupted in shouts and tears after they
heard the news, wailing and in some cases dropping to the floor.
One woman screamed out: "It's not possible, it's not
possible!" before collapsing.
At least four people were stretchered out, having apparently
been overcome with emotion. Others lashed out at reporters.
"Something is being withheld, something is being withheld!"
shouted another man.
Others struggled to accept what they had been told.
"I want to tell the journalists...the information they just
sent...is not true!" said one lady.
Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar screens less than
an hour after take-off from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing with 239
people - more than half Chinese nationals - on board on March 8.
No confirmed sighting of the plane has been made since, but
much debris has been found in waters off Australia which might
be part of the missing plane.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said fresh analysis of
satellite information from British company Inmarsat had
shown that the last position of the aircraft was in the Indian
Ocean west of Perth, Australia.
Several Chinese media outlets reported on their official
Weibo microblogs that family members received a text message
saying that "we have to assume beyond reasonable doubt" that
none of those onboard survived.
China has repeatedly pressed the airline and the Malaysian
government to give more information to family members and ensure
they are being properly looked after.
Some relatives had threatened hunger strikes and protests in
front of the Malaysian embassy to express their anger.
The official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party,
the People's Daily, wrote on its microblog that many questions
remained to be answered, including why the plane ended up in the
Indian Ocean and what exactly the new satellite evidence was.
"Search and rescue efforts cannot stop, and the truth must
not be absent!" it wrote.
(Reporting by Joseph Campbell; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Toby Chopra)