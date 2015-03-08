KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 An international team of
investigators led by Malaysia released an interim report on
Sunday on their inquiry into the disappearance of Malaysia
Airlines' Flight MH370 one year after it went missing.
The Boeing 777-200ER disappeared on a flight from Kuala
Lumpur to Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board.
Following are some main points from the team, which included
investigators from the United States, Britain, China, France and
Australia.
- MH370 was spotted making a turn-back by Malaysian primary
radars operated by both the military and civil aviation
authorities. Thai radars also spotted MH370, but Bangkok's air
traffic controllers "did not pay much attention" as the flight
did not fall under Thailand's flight information region.
- Indonesian air traffic control radar in Medan, in the
north of Sumatra island, did not pick up MH370 "for unknown
reasons" despite having a range of 240 nautical miles. The
Indonesian military picked up MH370's radar plot as it was
heading towards its last confirmed position, at 35,000 feet
about 90 miles off the east coast of Malaysia, heading towards
Vietnam, but "no other information was made available".
- Investigations revealed nothing suspicious in the
financial, medical or personal histories of pilots or crew, or
in behaviour before the flight.
- The aircraft's transponder, which was switched off just
before the aircraft made the turn-back, was "operating
satisfactorily" until it was lost on the air-traffic control
screen.
- There was no message from the aircraft reporting a system
failure.
- The investigation team found that a battery powering
MH370's flight data recorder's underwater locator beacon, which
will send a signal if a crash occurs in the water, had expired
in December 2012 and had not been replaced. This was because the
engineering department's computer system was not properly
updated.
- This was not noted until after MH370 disappeared, and
Malaysia Airlines (MAS) engineers carried out a fleet-wide
inspection of underwater locator beacons to ensure that the
records for all of its aircraft were updated.
- The failure of the beacon, however, does not affect the
recorder itself, and the investigation team did not point out
any problems with the black boxes.
- The investigators confirmed the aircraft's right wing-tip
was damaged during an accident while taxiing in Shanghai in
2012. It was repaired by a Boeing team there.
- Data from the aircraft's communications addressing and
reporting system (ACARS) revealed no unusual engine behaviour on
take-off.
- Weather reports showed no adverse weather at last point of
contact.
- The report included transcripts of increasingly worried
exchanges between air-traffic control centres and the MAS ground
operations centre about the missing plane.
- A final report will not be issued until the investigation
has been completed. Until then, the investigation team has to
release an interim statement on each anniversary of the
disappearance, detailing progress and any safety issues.
