By Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE, March 2 Malaysia Airlines is
re-negotiating contracts, reviewing its fleet and routes, and
identifying almost a third of staff to lay off as part of a
state-led restructuring programme, owner Khazanah Nasional Bhd
said on Monday.
The sovereign wealth fund's update on Malaysian Airline
System Bhd (MAS) is the first since it took the carrier private
in December under a 6 billion ringgit ($1.8 billion) government
bailout, following years of losses and two air disasters.
MAS will emerge as a new company by July 1, putting behind
it the hit to both brand and bottom-line from the disappearance
of Flight MH370 in March and shooting down of Flight MH17 over
war-torn Ukraine in July.
Khazanah said a 12-point recovery plan targeting
profitability by end-2017 and re-listing by 2020 is "on track".
It has appointed Christoph Mueller, credited with turning
around Irish carrier Aer Lingus Group PLC, as chief
executive-designate of MAS's successor company. Mueller joined
the airline's board on Jan. 1 and will work closely with other
new members including Celcom Axiata CEO Mohammed Shazalli Ramly.
Mueller will inherit a company of 14,000 employees should
talks that are already underway succeed with staff and unions,
which have scuppered past plans to reduce staff.
MAS is also reviewing over 4,000 supplier contracts to meet
the new company's "market-based requirements", Kazanah said.
In particular, an unusually long 25-year catering deal with
Brahim's Holding Bhd, criticised by analysts as
unfavourable to MAS, is being re-negotiated to meet
"international standards". Another caterer will be found if a
new contract is not signed by March 31, said Khazanah.
A spokesman at Brahim's was not available to comment.
The airline will also cut capacity by more than 10 percent
this year and aim to grow by five percent annually over the next
five years, focusing on Southeast Asia and the broader
Asia-Pacific region, Kazanah said. It will review its European
and Middle Eastern routes and "re-align" its fleet accordingly.
The fleet will comprise narrow-body jets such as Boeing Co's
737-800s, and mid-sized wide-body planes like Airbus
Group NV's A330s or A350s, people at the airline
previously told Reuters. MAS could sell or lease out its Airbus
A380 jumbos, said the people, who were not authorised to speak
with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.
Kazanah plans to disburse up to 1.6 billion ringgit over the
next three months to the airline pending approval of a new
business plan by both the airline's board and Kazanah, as well
as a corporate governance review and an agreement on operational
and financial targets.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)