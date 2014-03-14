LONDON, March 14 Rolls-Royce said on
Friday it concurred with denials from the Malaysian government
that reports a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet may
have flown on for hours after it vanished from radar screens
were not true.
The Wall Street Journal said U.S. aviation investigators and
national security officials believed the plane flew for a total
of five hours, based on data automatically downloaded and sent
to the ground from the Boeing 777's engines as part of a
standard monitoring programme. ()
Malaysian Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on
Thursday that the reports were not true.
"Rolls-Royce concurs with the statement made on Thursday, 13
March by Malaysia's Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein
regarding engine health monitoring data received from the
aircraft," a spokeswoman for the company said.
"Rolls-Royce continues to provide its full support to the
authorities and Malaysia Airlines."