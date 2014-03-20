KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 The international search
for a missing Malaysia Airlines plane is continuing in
both the northern and southern "corridors" where it is believed
most likely to have flown, Malaysian Transport Minister
Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters on Thursday.
He was speaking after search aircraft and ships were sent to
investigate two objects floating in the southern Indian Ocean
off Australia that officials said could be debris from the
jetliner missing for 12 days with 239 people on board.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing
by Raju Gopalakrishnan)